Upon Further Review: Broncos 33-6 win over the Vikings
After weeks of a back-and-forth QB1 battle between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater where reports out of camp suggested neither was inspiring, the Broncos’ quarterbacks were nearly perfect in their first live action of the preseason. The news came at a perfect time to inspire hope that a franchise quarterback could emerge and suggests Broncos Country is about to witness a magical run to the playoffs that eventually ends with confetti and a Lombardi trophy. Context may look like a downpour on such an optimistic parade.www.milehighreport.com
