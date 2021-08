Taijuan Walker deserved better. On most nights, against most teams and most pitchers, he would have gotten better. But he was facing the defending champion Dodgers, and a starter, Walker Buehler, whom Mets manager Luis Rojas had described as “electric.” So, Walker did not leave Citi Field a winner on Saturday night. No, he left the ballpark just as frustrated as the rest of his teammates, who had lost a second straight 10th-inning game, this one by the score of 2-1.