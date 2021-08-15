Cancel
Astronomy

The Engine of History

By Michael Laitman
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver billions of years, the universe evolved from a tiny speck into a mammoth structure whose vastness no human can perceive. On a miniscule planet in the midst of the vast universe, life began to evolve some four billion years ago. Over the eons, life evolved smoothly in its course, generating minerals, plants, and animals. There was no apparent reason for the process, but it went on to develop increasingly complicated creations. Only very recently, in the last 5,000 years or so, did the reason manifest: The universe evolved toward creating man, who is to evolve and become like the maker of the universe, and thereby complete the circle of creation—from maker, to man, to maker.

ScienceFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

The Physics of Siege Engines

SALT LAKE CITY — Ever wonder how Trebuchet’s, Catapults and Onagers were used to break down walls in ancient times? Well, the short answer is science and moreover physics. The basic premise of all of these devices is that potential energy gets built up and stored when getting ready to launch and then that energy is released once fired. This energy is what hurls whatever object was loaded with into whatever structure it was pointed at.
Visual ArtHyperallergic

An Icon of Unconventional Abstraction

The Russian-born painter Serge Poliakoff (1900-1969) is a fascinating figure whose work deserves to be better known in the United States. When the Russian Revolution broke out, he was able to make his way to Bulgaria. In the early 1920s, he survived as a balalaika player touring Europe, eventually settling in Paris in 1924, where he performed in the city’s Russian cabarets for the next 30 years in order to paint. Starting in 1929, he studied painting at the Académie de la grande chaumière, Académie Colarossi, and Académie Frochot. One of his teachers was Othon Friesz, who had been a member of the Fauves before turning against Fauvism. While some critics have suggested that Friesz may have inspired Poliakoff’s interested in saturated color, it is worth remembering that they met after Friesz had started using a somber palette, following his experience fighting in World War I.
ReligionMilton Daily Standard

God will perfect us

“I baptize you with water for repentance, but he who is coming after me is mightier than I, whose sandals I am not worthy to carry, he will baptize with the Holy Spirit and with fire. His winnowing fork is in his hand, and he will clear his threshing floor and gather his wheat into the granary, but the chaff he will burn with unquenchable fire.” (Matthew 3:11-12)
MusicThrive Global

Balanced Worlds Of Two! Bonnie Guitar

There are many times when we wish to escape reality. If we could travel into another world, through another dimension, where would we go? How would it contradict with the reality of our current setting? Well, isn’t that fascinating. There are those moments (throughout much of our lives), where it feels as if we are living in two worlds. One is of the real world. The other is aligned with that of, fantasy! Both worlds balance each other out. However, it does permit one to move through different perceptions when it comes to how we swim through the tides of life.
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Religionguideposts.org

How to Speak to God with Just One Syllable

The notion is not original with me. Short one-word prayers go back hundreds of years. I have often turned to the mystic 14th-century author of a book called The Cloud of Unknowing. He might have been a monk. Nobody knows his name. Just his advice. He suggests not just short...
Religionmorrowcountysentinel.com

Preacher’s Point: If I should die before the rapture

This week’s column is an open letter to the world, especially my grandchildren and all those that should live beyond my demise. I was born again in my mid-teens. Almost immediately, I began to hear of an event called “the rapture.” I fell in love with Biblical prophecy. The first passage I memorized was John 14:1-6, where Jesus informs us He is preparing mansions for us and is coming back to take us there.
Religionam630theword.com

Why Ezra 7:10 Is a Verse Every Believer Should Know

We all have our favorite Bible verses. Sometimes our favorite verse changes over time in the context of where we are and what we are going through. Sometimes a favorite verse follows us through various circumstances, and some of us can’t pick a ‘favorite verse’ because there are so many to choose from! I seem to fall into the last category. Asking me what my favorite verse is can be like asking me what my favorite movie is. Are we talking Christmas movies? Westerns? Rom-Coms? Action-Adventure? 80’s movies? It’s difficult to even pick my favorite out of those genres, much less one, all-time favorite movie. I say all this to say that I have several verses that I would consider among my ‘favorites’, and Ezra 7:10 is one that I am always drawn back to for a lot of reasons.
ReligionBelief.Net

20 Things God Can Not Do

“My covenant will I not break, nor alter the thing that is gone out of my lips” – Psalm 89:34. “He that spareth not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things?” –
WorldPosted by
Shape Magazine

A Quick Guide to Egyptian Astrology

Although it's often dismissed by skeptics as a pseudoscience that inspires trending hashtags and memes on TikTok, astrology has stood the test of time. The language of the sky that Western astrologers currently work with (think: these 12 zodiac signs) originated in Babylon about 2,400 years ago. And about 2,100 years ago, the concept intrigued people in the Eastern Mediterranean. Soon, Egyptians gave astrology their own twist, applying their gods to Greek zodiac signs.
ReligionHerald-Press

RELIGION: Who is this?

Technically, the questions asked in Isaiah 63:1-2 are not asked of people by the Lord, but my heart did not want to let this opportunity pass by. Furthermore, in answering the questions God revealed some of His heart. Some of the revelation is pleasant to the ears; some of it is hard to receive. All of the revelation is beneficial and glorifies God. The immediate context for Isaiah 63 is the prophecy of YHWH restoring Israel to Jerusalem and the Promised Land found in Isaiah 62. That prophetic restoration was fantastic but in it the people of God would still be surrounded by evil, aggressive, violent sworn enemies. In Isaiah 63, YHWH reveals Himself in prophecy as Him who will wipe out their enemies, thus making them safe in Jerusalem and the Promised Land.
Religiondailypostathenian.com

Is church membership and worship attendance mandatory?

The simple and quick answer is no. Church membership is not mandatory. You have the power of choice within yourself to decide for yourself if you want to be a part of the Lord’s church or not. Nothing is forced upon you by the Lord. You have complete freedom of choice. However, there are consequences to all the choices and decisions that you make. There may be positive and negative aspects to all your decisions and choices. One positive to not having to attend worship is that you get to sleep in or do something else instead of attending worship. You may decide to spend the day up on the lake or ride through the mountains. There are limitless things that can occupy your time. You may decide to stay in front of the television all day and watch the ball games. God does not require you to do anything. It is your choice. However, there are consequences to these choices.
ReligionDaily Advance

Like Herod, we can't just be hearers of God's word

Editor’s note: The following is a condensed version of a sermon delivered recently by the Rev. Marc O’Neal. O’Neal is pastor at Mount Olivet UMC in Manteo. The death of John the Baptist is quite the story, isn’t it? I mean, if it were made into a mini-series or a movie, it’s the kind of thing you wouldn’t let your kids see until they were older.
New York City, NYwomanaroundtown.com

The Lost Leonardo – A Tale of Intrigue and Greed in the Art World

Alex Parish, a New York art historian and dealer, was browsing through a catalog for an auction in New Orleans when he happened upon a painting that caught his eye. Titled “The Salvator Mundi” (Latin for “The Savior of the World”), Parish thought there was a chance that the artist was actually Leonardo da Vinci. He consulted with another art dealer, Robert B. Simon, and the two agreed to form a partnership and purchase the painting. Paying only $1,175, they weren’t risking very much. But if it turned out that Leonardo was the artist, they would reap a bonanza and, in the process, turn the art world on its head.
SocietyThrive Global

Miracles Happen

She wears a light petal pastel pink sports cap, electrifying her already vividly beautiful gorgeous, brightly angelic, widely toothy grin. Significant confidence surges into offered spikes. Definitive, one name basis rallies the distinctively, remarkably young spirit of Maddie, also known as marvelous through her commonly thoughtful, useful nickname. Eventful happiness...
Religionvcyamerica.org

Many prophecy students say that the Pope is the Antichrist

JD: A number of people who tend to think that the Pope will be the Antichrist. Your thoughts from a Biblical prospective?. DJ: Well Jimmy even going back to the reformers many thought the Pope is the Antichrist. But John says in I John that the Antichrist is someone who denies that Jesus is coming in the flesh but Roman Catholicism affirms Jesus did. And one reason people think the Pope will be the Antichrist is because of the harlot in Revelation 17. The Antichrist will be a political and military leader who will rise from obscurity. The little horn of Daniel 7 and He will revive the Roman Empire based on chapters 2 and 7 of Daniel.
SocietyThrive Global

Race Relations and Empathy, through a White Autistic Lens

When you form opinions about other people, what do you take into consideration? Until recently, I felt that I was doing the right thing by disregarding external appearances and prioritizing the inner self: personality, character, words and actions, how one treats oneself and others, etc. I took pride in connecting with people in this fashion because I was able to focus on what I believe matters most about an individual. Today, I think differently. Race has become an external attribute I can no longer afford to look past. The murder of George Floyd, increased violence towards Asian Americans, the capitol insurrection, and the passing of restrictive voting laws which will disproportionately affect minority communities’ access to the ballot are but a few of the many events which have moved me towards this change of heart.
BusinessThrive Global

Alina Trigubenko of Profi: “Don’t forget your humanity and your place in the whole of life”

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course, many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alina Trigubenko.
FitnessThrive Global

Mark Kerzner of Talmud Illuminated: “Exercise your body, not just your brain”

…Exercise your body, not just your brain. I recently saw a study that found that people in homes for the elderly who exercise with weights fall less frequently and generally feel better. Of course, a warning is clear: please don’t overdo it. It all depends on your current fitness level. Ask your doctor. But there is always a way to do just a little, for starters. You will feel better, more optimistic, more energetic. Again, just be careful, don’t overdo it. Exercise is fun, and it draws you in, so learn to stop.
Washington Post

Book World Review: Philipp Meyer’s ‘American Rust’

Philipp Meyer's powerful first novel, "American Rust," scrapes beneath today's economic headlines to show us a community corroded by poverty and despair. Told in language both plaintive and grand, it's a tale of murder and the struggle for redemption in a Pennsylvania steel town that will never reclaim its old prosperity. Everything about this story seems essentially American, but such is the strength of Meyer's prose and, unfortunately, the prevalence of economic anxiety that it's already been sold to publishers in a dozen other countries.

