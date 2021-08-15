The Engine of History

The simple and quick answer is no. Church membership is not mandatory. You have the power of choice within yourself to decide for yourself if you want to be a part of the Lord’s church or not. Nothing is forced upon you by the Lord. You have complete freedom of choice. However, there are consequences to all the choices and decisions that you make. There may be positive and negative aspects to all your decisions and choices. One positive to not having to attend worship is that you get to sleep in or do something else instead of attending worship. You may decide to spend the day up on the lake or ride through the mountains. There are limitless things that can occupy your time. You may decide to stay in front of the television all day and watch the ball games. God does not require you to do anything. It is your choice. However, there are consequences to these choices.