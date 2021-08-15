Cancel
Public Safety

Police: 3 men still at large for attacking man with wrench in Longwood

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are searching for three men who attacked another man with a wrench in Longwood. The attack allegedly happened at the Prospect Avenue and Westchester Avenue bus stop on Aug. 4 at around 9 a.m. Police released video of the attack that shows the men getting into a heated exchange...

