COUNTY SEEKING POLL WORKERS FOR RECALL ELECTION
San Bernardino County is currently recruiting to staff more than 300 polling places for the upcoming California Gubernatorial Recall Election on September 14. The Registrar of Voters has three programs: volunteer poll workers, county employee poll workers, and student poll workers. Training classes will be required for poll workers and are held throughout the county during normal business hours, evenings, and on weekends. Gary Daigneault has the requirements to be a poll worker…z1077fm.com
