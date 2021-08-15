REACH OUT MORONGO BASIN STILL OFFERING FREE TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

Reach Out Morongo Basin is still offering free transportation services to area seniors and disabled adults who lack transportation or live off the beaten path in Landers, Pioneertown, or Morongo Valley and need rides for medical appointments, to shop for groceries, and to go the Social Security Office or the DMV. The free, non-emergency, door-to-door transportation service is available for clients throughout the Morongo Basin, including those with wheelchairs or motorized scooters. In addition, rides can also be scheduled to doctors appointments in the San Bernardino and Coachella Valley areas. For more information or to schedule a ride, call Reach Out at 760-361-1410 or 760-369-8671.