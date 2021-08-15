Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Butterfly String Art Patterns Using Coloring Pages

By Tonya Staab
kidsactivitiesblog.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s use coloring pages as string art patterns to make a butterfly. We are showing you how to make three butterfly string art ideas using a butterfly outline coloring page. We are going to start with a beginner DIY string art butterfly. Then we will do two more that are slightly more complicated but still follow the coloring page lines. These string art creations are perfect for everyone, from little kids who might need assistance to teenagers and adults who want to make one on their own.

kidsactivitiesblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#String Art#Art Wood#Color#The String#Diy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
North Platte, NENorth Platte Telegraph

Prairie Arts Center hosting color spectrum exhibition

The spectrum of colors brings a wide array of transitions in two-color palettes now on display at the Prairie Arts Center. The exhibition features artwork and floral designs based on the color wheel. “When you walk into the gallery, you can essentially walk the color wheel,” said Holly Carlini, executive...
EntertainmentPosted by
DFW Community News

Coloring Pages with Numbers

Today we are learning the numbers from 0-9 with these fun coloring pages with numbers! Download these free printable worksheets and grab your crayons to have some coloring fun. These number activities are perfect coloring fun for kids of all ages who are learning their numbers and how to count....
EntertainmentPosted by
DFW Community News

Best Creative Roblox Coloring Pages

Kids of all ages will love these high quality Roblox coloring pages. Download the Roblox coloring sheets, grab your coloring supplies and create the perfect Roblox illustrations. These awesome Roblox drawings are perfect coloring fun for kids of all ages and adults who are Roblox lovers!. Free Printable Roblox Coloring...
Tubac, AZGreen Valley News and Sun

ART WORKSHOPS ON TAP: Color, style, technique & more

Thanks to Leslie Miller, director of the Tubac School of Fine Art, a new series of 36 workshops will be offered by select artists from early October 2021 through late May 2022. The Tubac School of Fine Art is the adult-education arm of the Tubac Center of the Arts, formed...
Kalamazoo, MIFox17

Unleash your inner artist with art parties by Colors & Cocktails

Birthday parties, bachelorette parties, and so many other special occasions can be celebrated with an art party from Colors and Cocktails in Kalamazoo. Colors & Cocktails teaches groups of 8-20 people how to paint on canvases or drinkable glassware in the comfort of their homes, locations of their choice, and even at big events in the West Michigan area.
Designabilenetx.gov

ArtWalk Crafts: Abstract Art Coloring Page

We’re helping to celebrate the return of ArtWalk Nights in Downtown Abilene with providing access to Take & Make crafts at your Main Library. While you’re out and about enjoying all the festival fun, kids will want to stop by the Main Library to pick up an Abstract Art Coloring Page to complete when they get home and add some colorful art to their rooms. Don’t miss out on grabbing yours while they last.
EntertainmentPosted by
DFW Community News

Pumpkin Coloring Pages

Fall is here, which means pumpkins here and there, pumpkins everywhere! That’s why we created this set of pumpkin coloring pages. Download & print these pages, grab your orange crayons and enjoy creating your own pumpkin drawings. These original pumpkin printable coloring sheet include simple shapes which are perfect for...
EntertainmentPosted by
DFW Community News

Godzilla Coloring Pages

Godzilla coloring pages are perfect to download, print and color any day of the week. Since kids of all ages love Godzilla, our artist here at Kids Activities Blog created 2 Godzilla coloring pages that we are excited to share. These Godzilla coloring pages have become one of our most...
EntertainmentPosted by
DFW Community News

Winnie the Pooh Coloring Pages

Guess what? We have the best Winnie the Pooh coloring pages, ideal for kids of all ages. Download & print these free printable coloring pages and grab your yellow and red crayons!. Our free Winnie the Pooh coloring sheets are a perfect activity for kids and adults alike that love...
Designfreebies4mom.com

🎠Free Printable Adult Coloring: Art Noveau Animals

Get your markers or colored pencils for this free art noveau animal designs adult coloring pages from Dover. There are four pages you can print, just click on the numbers at the top right to scroll through them. Right click on the image and “Save image as” to your desktop so you can print them.
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

Free Kawaii Coloring Pages (Cutest Ever)

Today we have the best kawaii coloring pages! Kawaii means cute in Japanese, and that’s exactly what we are coloring, so better grab your pastel watercolors and crayons. This unique collection of kawaii coloring sheets are perfect for kids of all ages and adults that enjoy coloring activities. These kawaii...
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

Printable Lego Coloring Pages For Kids

Let’s color our favorite Lego characters with these free Lego coloring pages! Download and print these Lego coloring pages and grab your crayons to color the perfect lego pictures. Keep scrolling to find the best collection of coloring pages of lego – perfect for kids of all ages that love...
Kidskidsactivitiesblog.com

Colorful & Fun Magnetic Locker Clip Craft

This locker clip craft is easy and fun and great for kids of all ages…even the older ones. With just a few supplies and a unique creative vision, kids can make a locker clip that will help organize their school lockers. Or use this colorful clip on the fridge at home.
Visual Artfourstateshomepage.com

Living Well: Local Color Art Gallery

Ginger Copeland talks about the Local Color Art Gallery’s beautiful and unique art, their many classes, their show at Crabby’s, and an exciting event coming up at the gallery. A special pop-up “Empty Bowls” presale event on Friday and Saturday, September 17th and 18th from 10 AM-6 PM.
ComicsSiliconera

Demon Slayer Summer Themed Coloring Pages Released For Free

Ufotable has created and released four new coloring pages featuring chibi versions of the main characters from Demon Slayer, along with a special summer-themed schedule sheet for kids. Each coloring page shows the main characters celebrating some sort of special occasion. They can be downloaded for free on the project’s page. Additionally, Ufotable plans to update the page later with new content.
Chicago, ILWGNtv.com

Uptown alive with color and art for second annual art week

CHICAGO — Art Week is underway in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood. It’s the second year of the event, which brings artists from all walks of life together to create color across the neighborhood. Blank spaces are being brought to life with a little paint and a lot of talent. Along with...
Educationsimplyfullofdelight.com

Welcome Back to School Coloring Pages (Free Printables!)

Are you getting ready for the first day of school? Me too! Here’s some Free Welcome Back to School Coloring Pages for preschool, kindergarten, and lower elementary grades!. These coloring pages are a fun activity for the first day of school, a cute item to place on your students’ desks to welcome them into the classroom, or great for a Meet the Teacher night. All you need is the free printables, some crayons, markers, or colored pencils, and you are all set!
Home & Gardencentralrecorder.com

NYC Home Owner Finds 100-Year-Old Valuabe Artifacts Hidden In His Attic

David J. Whitcomb was in for a surprise after making some arrangements to the attic above his newly bought law office. After buying the property for his venture way back in December 2020, Whitcomb had left the attic untouched until recently when his friend went over to change a lightbulb. But what he found after was astounding beyond comprehension.

Comments / 0

Community Policy