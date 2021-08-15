Good caregiver crucial to well-being of older adults

New York University researchers found that adults ages 65 and older, who reported having friends and family in their lives who listen to them when they need to talk, had significant signs of “cognitive resilience,” compared to peers who did not have this social support. Cognitive resilience is a measure of the brain’s ability to function better than would be expected for the amount of physical aging or disease-related changes to which it has been exposed. Study co-author, Dr. Joel Salinas said in a press release, “This study adds to growing evidence that people can take steps, either for themselves or the people they care about most, to increase the odds they’ll slow down cognitive aging or prevent the development of symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.” (UPI)