Score Our Place's Bestselling Always Pan in a Zesty New Hue

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to candles, you can call me a bit of a connoisseur. As a shopping writer who has written almost exclusively in the home and beauty categories since the beginning of her career, I’ve tested many scents over the years. From luxe fragrance house releases to standouts from indie brands, candles make up a big part of my coverage. More than that, they’re a home staple that I personally adore. So when it comes to testing out new candle companies, you can bet I’m quick to jump on it and just as quick to tell you about them when I think they’re worth it. My latest discovery? Beauty Pie — and it might just be my favorite candle discovery of 2021.