Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Here's how Badgers wide receiver Devin Chandler could be an under-the-radar playmaker this season

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW cbartholomew@madison.com
Kokomo Perspective
 7 days ago

Enthusiasm pours out of Devin Chandler like sweat does during a hot training camp practice at Camp Randall Stadium. Entering his second year at the University of Wisconsin, the wide receiver can see and feel that he’s close to delivering on his potential. His speed and acceleration give him the chance to be a deep threat in the Badgers’ offense. His agility makes him a weapon as a return man on special teams.

kokomoperspective.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Badger#Camp Randall Stadium#American Football#Badgers#Uw#Hough High School#Barrettnelson9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Alabama Wide Receiver Xavier Williams Out for Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided injury updates on two Alabama pass catchers on Wednesday night. Junior wide receiver Xavier Williams will not play this season due to an unspecified medical problem. "Without saying what, he's medically not going to play this year," Saban said about Williams...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Release Quarterback On Sunday Morning

NFL teams need to get their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday. Sunday morning, the Cincinnati Bengals released five players, including a notable quarterback. The Bengals have released 25-year-old quarterback Eric Dungey. Dungey, an undrafted quarterback out of Syracuse in 2019, was a third-team All-ACC quarterback in 2018....
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 wide receivers Vikings can sign after Adam Thielen’s injury

Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen give the Vikings a terrific starting duo at wide receiver, but Thielen’s injury highlights the team’s need for more depth. The Vikings sport one of the best starting wide receiving corps in the entire NFL when Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are both healthy. Things fall off quickly behind that pair of Pro Bowlers though. Thielen’s recent thigh injury isn’t thought to be serious, but it does highlight Minnesota’s need to build more depth in the receiver room.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Latest NFL Fan Brawl Video

Another weekend, another ugly fan brawl in the stands of an NFL preseason game. Last weekend, a nasty fight broke out at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. The fans involved in that fight, which turned very ugly, have since been banned from the stadium. Saturday night,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Big name wide receiver could be available

In the coming seasons, the Chicago Bears wide receiver corps will look much different. For this season, Allen Robinson remains in Chicago. However, next year is a different story. When the Bears drafted Justin Fields this spring, they knew the most important part of his development would be surrounding him...
Morgantown, WVTimes West Virginian

Three true freshman could be WVU playmakers this season

MORGANTOWN — As far as West Virginia University’s football team has come in three years, the point was driven home this week that they are not yet where they want to be when Coach Neal Brown admitted that at least three true freshmen could play important roles for the Mountaineers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo’s Bold Assessment

Tony Romo is seen by many as the best NFL analyst in the game, though not everyone is buying what he’s selling on Zach Wilson. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster is extremely high on the New York Jets rookie quarterback. In fact, Romo believes that Wilson has...
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Look: No. 1 Wide Receiver Recruit Trolls With Commitment

The No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the country announced his commitment on Sunday afternoon. Brandon Inniss, a five-star wide receiver out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, announced his commitment in a live video for CBS Sports Network. The No. 9 overall recruit in the country was deciding between Alabama, Florida,...
Clemson, SCshakinthesouthland.com

2021 Clemson Football Season Preview: Wide Receiver

One of the strongest programs in the country over the last decade, Clemson has established itself as a modern powerhouse capable of sending multiple players to the league every year. Perhaps one of the most consistent areas of NFL success for Clemson alumni is the wide receiver position, something Clemson...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Yellow Jackets’ wide receiver Leo Blackburn is out for the season

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fans’ anticipation of a young corps on The Flats will be different before their season opener against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 4. They will be without their wide receiver Leo Blackburn for the season as he injured his ACL at Saturday’s practice. The AJC first reported and confirmed the news. Blackburn posted on his instagram […]
Los Angeles, CARedlands Daily Facts

Final scrimmage provides some clarity for USC football

LOS ANGELES — USC wrapped up its last of two full scrimmages of fall camp on Saturday, with some answers about the Trojans’ depth chart coming into clearer focus. The competition that’s come under the most intense scrutiny this camp has been at the two offensive tackle spots. But throughout this past week, it’s appeared that USC has been settling on those spots. Saturday’s scrimmage provided further confirmation, with redshirt freshmen Courtland Ford and Jonah Monheim getting the majority of first-team reps at left and right tackle, respectively.
NFLYardbarker

Under-the-radar players who could be key to successful season

The Falcons season is within reaching distance as the first preseason game is next week, and the first game of the regular season is a little over a month away. Though the Falcons aren’t expected to be competing for a Super Bowl, there is great optimism around the new regime. If anyone can lead this team to the playoffs a year after the previous regime won just four games, it is Arthur Smith. The Falcons would have to severely underperform for fans to consider this inaugural season of the Smith-Fontenot era a failure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy