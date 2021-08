I’m a shopper through and through—it’s something I genuinely enjoy doing and always have. One of my favorite weekend activities is strolling through the mall or cozying up at home with a glass of wine in one hand and my laptop in the other. But, while I love to shop, I find myself left with lots of individual pieces in my closet and sometimes don’t quite know how to outfit them in a fresh and new way. I also seem to have a full closet that I stand in front of in the morning and wonder why I have nothing to wear (anyone else?).