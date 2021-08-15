Barron: Getting a handle on special districts

If you have not heard already, at the end of the month there will be a special election to vote on the continuation of the school tax rate. The ballot will consist of one question with two answer options; FOR proposed taxation or AGAINST proposed taxation, voters will select one answer. The question on the ballot will read: “Shall the governing body of Chambers County, Alabama, be authorized to levy annually, for a period of twenty-five (25) successive years, commencing with the levy for the tax year that will begin on October 1, 2021 (for which tax year taxes will become due and payable on October 1, 2022), for public school purposes in said county, a special property tax at the rate of sixteen cents on each one hundred dollars (equal to 1.6 mills on each dollar) of the assessed value of the taxable property in said county, which special tax shall be in renewal and continuation of the special tax at the same rate and for the same purpose that is now being levied in the said county?”