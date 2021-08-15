Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alaska State

Royal Caribbean bars passengers not vaccinated for COVID-19 from cruise to Alaska

By Emily Walsh
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vep3t_0bSHlObY00
Royal Caribbean cruise.

Bruno Vincent/Getty Images

  • At least six passengers who haven't been vaccinated for COVID-19 were not allowed to board their cruise from Seattle to Alaska.
  • All Royal Caribbean passengers departing from all US ports except Florida must be fully vaccinated, the company says.
  • After not sailing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Royal Caribbean's first ship in over a year set sail in June.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

At least six Royal Caribbean passengers were left on the dock in Seattle, Washington, because they did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine, KIRO 7 News reported .

The barred passengers on the Ovation of the Seas liner to Alaska thought they only needed to show a negative COVID test from within 72 hours, they told KIRO 7.

Some passengers, like Marilyn Sylver, had the trip planned for two years. She and the other passengers that were not allowed to board the ship on Friday say Royal Caribbean did not make them feel welcome.

"They're not talking like they are going to help us in any kind of way," Sylver told KIRO 7 over the phone. It was reported that she was expecting to be allowed onto the ship with limited access once on board.

Royal Caribbean did not respond to Insider's request to comment before publishing. However, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson told KIRO 7 that passengers should have known about the policy.

According to Royal Caribbean International's vaccine policy that was updated on August 1, all passengers on cruises departing from all US ports except Florida must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Younger passengers who are not yet eligible for vaccination must show proof of a negative COVID test.

Unvaccinated passengers traveling out of Florida are subject to regular testing and additional health protocols at their own expense, the policy reads.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention set health guidelines and restrictions for cruise lines to follow in order to set sail more than a year after being sidelined in the US as the coronavirus pandemic raged. Florida officials have claimed the CDC rules are too restrictive and could prevent most cruises from ever hitting the water.

In June, Royal Caribbean launched its first cruise ship out of a US port after 15 months.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Business Insider

Business Insider

220K+
Followers
14K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Alaska Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cruise Ship#Royal Caribbean#Kiro 7 News#Covid#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
Public Healthcruisehive.com

Two More Cruise Lines Increase Requirements For Vaccinated Guests

In addition to Carnival Cruise Line, which announced a few days ago it would be increasing the requirements for vaccinated guests, two more cruise lines under the Carnival Corporation umbrella have now changed their requirements. Holland America Line and Princess Cruises have amended their requirements on their websites to include...
Bayonne, NJroyalcaribbeanblog.com

Oasis of the Seas test cruise from Bayonne to begin this weekend

Not only is another Royal Caribbean cruise ship embarking on a test cruise, but one of the world's largest cruise ships is finally making her New York City debut. Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas is scheduled to sail her test cruise on Sunday, August 22 from Cape Liberty in Bayonne, New Jersey, which is just across New York harbor from The Big Apple.
Travelcruiseradio.net

Cruise Lines React to New Bahamas Vaccine Mandate

Yesterday, the Bahamas announced that it will be requiring all cruise visitors ages 12 and older to be fully vaccinated starting on September 3. Ships will not be able to dock at any port in the Bahamas, including cruise line private islands, unless all eligible guests are fully vaccinated. Aside from children that are too young, the other exception will include those who cannot receive the vaccine due to medical reasons.
alaskasnewssource.com

Over 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards from China seized at Alaska Port of Entry

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Anchorage Port of Entry confiscated more than 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards from China, and “more keep coming,” the agency said. In a Thursday afternoon press release from the agency, it stated that the cards closely resemble authentic...
Travelcruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Expands Pre-Cruise Testing to More Cruises

Last week, Royal Caribbean added a new pre-cruise testing requirement for all guests who are two years and older that are sailing on cruises five nights and longer. This meant that all guests would have to present a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test result that was taken no more than three days before the cruise to board the ship. Now, the cruise line is expanding this testing protocol to more cruises.
Public HealthPosted by
Travel + Leisure

Carnival Cruise Line Will Require Masks, Testing for All Guests — Regardless of Vaccination Status

Carnival Cruise Line will require all guests to get tested before embarking on a cruise and wear masks indoors going forward, even if they're fully vaccinated. Starting Aug. 7, masks will be required for all passengers in many indoor areas of Carnival's ships like elevators and in the casino, according to the company. And beginning Aug. 14, all passengers — including vaccinated guests — will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within three days of the start of their cruise.
Boats & Watercraftscruiseindustrynews.com

New Royal Caribbean Ship Leaves on Sea Trials

Royal Caribbean International's new Wonder of the Seas has departed on sea trials from Chantiers de l'Atlantique where she is under construction. The Oasis-class ship will now spend a few days at sea, testing systems and performance with teams from the shipyard, vendors, class society and other stakeholders aboard. Originally...
Travelmynews13.com

Bahamas government: Cruise guests must be vaccinated in order to visit

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cruising to The Bahamas will require being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Sept. 3, The Bahamas prime minister ordered Thursday. The Bahamas will require all cruise guests over 12 be vaccinated. The order lasts through Nov. 1. Florida trying to ban cruise lines from requiring vaccines. The...
Public Healthcruiseindustrynews.com

Bahamas Sets Strict Vaccination Criteria for Cruise Passengers

New regulations in the Bahamas are set to start on Sept. 3, 2021, essentially requiring cruise passengers to be vaccinated. Starting on Sept. 3, cruise ships must provide a crew and passenger manifest ahead of calling to the Port Medical Officer, disclosing the vaccination status of all aboard. All passengers...
Galveston, TXportofgalveston.com

GALVESTON WHARVES, ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL BREAK GROUND ON NEW $125 MILLION CRUISE TERMINAL

Federal, state, and local officials join Galveston Wharves Port Director and CEO Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves Chairman Albert Shannon, Royal Caribbean International V.P. of Destination Development Joshua Carroll, and other industry leaders in turning the first sod during a groundbreaking ceremony held at the Port of Galveston’s Pier 10 on Aug. 14 to mark the start of construction on a $125 million new state-of-the-art cruise terminal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy