Readers respond: Oregon’s path to dead-end jobs

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
 7 days ago
Gov. Kate Brown has signed into law Senate Bill 744, which ensures Oregon high school students can graduate without demonstrating proficiency in the foundational aspects of public education (“Gov. Kate Brown signed a law to allow Oregon students to graduate without proving they can write or do math. She doesn’t want to talk about it.,” Aug. 6). Gov. Brown is often seen holding forth at her desk with a sign depicting the State of Oregon motto in the background: “She flies with her own wings.” Given the passage of SB 744, I would like to suggest a more fitting replacement motto: “Would you like fries with that?”

