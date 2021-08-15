UW researchers lead study of chronic wasting disease in mule deer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Game Commission is putting two changes in place for hunters to control the potential spread of chronic wasting disease. The two changes impact hunters who are either going out of state or hunting within Disease Management Area 2. The first change is that hunters are prohibited from importing high-risk parts or materials from deer, elk or other cervids killed anywhere other than Pennsylvania. The second: hunters aren’t allowed to move high-risk parts outside of the Established Area, which is a subsection of the Disease Management Area 2. “High-risk parts include the head (including brain, tonsils, eyes and any lymph nodes); spinal cord/backbone; spleen; skull plate with attached antlers, if visible brain or spinal cord tissue is present; cape, if visible brain or spinal cord tissue is present; upper canine teeth, if root structure or other soft tissue is present; any object or article containing visible brain or spinal cord tissue; unfinished taxidermy mounts; and brain-tanned hides,” the Game Commission says.