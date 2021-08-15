Denver Nuggets: Where does Nikola Jokic rank in the NBA?
Denver Nuggets big man, Nikola Jokic won the 2020-21 NBA Most Valuable Player award, beating out competitors like Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. He finished the season averaging 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists (all career highs) while playing in each and every single game. He reached those numbers while shooting 57 percent from the floor, 39 percent from behind the arc, and 87 percent from the free throw line.nugglove.com
