Lakers News: Wizards’ Tommy Sheppard Explains Decision To Trade Russell Westbrook

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll offseason it was reported that the Lakers were looking to add a difference-making playmaker next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, so they jumped at the chance to nab Westbrook when the opportunity presented itself. Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard previously seemed content entering the 2021-22 season with Westbrook on the roster, but explained how the trade went down, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports: "That was a very, very unusual circumstance where the day before the draft we were ki...

NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Lakers, Kings Reportedly Close To Buddy Hield Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are nearing a significant deal with the Sacramento Kings that centers around Buddy Hield. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi is reporting that Los Angeles could trade Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell in exchange for Hield. This is only possible because Harrell has accepted his player option for the 2021-22 season.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Dwight Howard News

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason this week, when they traded for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, a California native, reportedly informed the Wizards that he would like a trade and, if possible, get moved to the Lakers. Washington was able to get that done, receiving a package of players and a draft pick for the superstar guard.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Dwight Howard Shows Off LeBron, Westbrook, And Carmelo's Lockers

Dwight Howard has been very active on social media after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. This will be his third tenure with the Californians, and the big man can't be happier. D-12 is ready to relive old glories with the team and win a second...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith freaks out after Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith was over the moon about Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Upon hearing Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recorded a video to celebrate the notable free-agency transaction. Though Smith is a New York Knicks fan above all else, he...
NBAPosted by
UPI News

Lakers' Russell Westbrook says Kobe Bryant 'will be with' him

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Russell Westbrook described his goals and fit with the Los Angeles Lakers during his introductory news conference with the franchise. The nine-time All-Star also said the late Kobe Bryant "will be with" him every game. Westbrook, who grew up in Los Angeles, spoke to reporters Tuesday...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kawhi Leonard declined Russell Westbrook’s offer to team up in LA

Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook now play for the two rival LA teams, but they apparently could have just as easily ended up on the same side. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported this week that Westbrook made a call to Leonard during the summer of 2019 about teaming up in Los Angeles. Westbrook had a desire to return home to Los Angeles that year, following the recent births of his twin girls. Leonard, however, declined Westbrook’s offer and instead called Westbrook’s then-Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Paul George, who would end up as his running mate on the Clippers.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ newest teammates speak out after joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers free agent signings and the acquisition of Russell Westbrook became official on Friday. Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk, and Talen Horton-Tucker signed their contracts at the Lakers facility then spoke to the media. Carmelo Anthony, Kent Bazemore, and Westbrook were not...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Revealed Why LA Clippers Didn't Want To Draft Him: 'If We Drafted A 17-Year-Old Kid, The City Of Los Angeles Wouldn't Take It Seriously'

Kobe Bryant is the greatest Los Angeles Laker of all time. Kobe entered the league in 1996 when the Lakers traded for his draft rights. The idea was to combine the young 17-year-old with Shaquille O'Neal and hope for championship success. Kobe was initially going to go to the Charlotte Hornets, but the Lakers pulled off a trade to bring him into their team. The move paid off within two years, as Kobe elevated to All-Star level. And by 2000, the Lakers won the NBA championship - the first of their three consecutive titles till 2002. It was clear that the Kobe-Shaq duo was a success.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Former Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks And Houston Rockets Star Metta World Peace Thinks Michael Jordan Could Average This Many Points In Today's NBA

Metta World Peace (formerly known as Ron Artest) was interviewed by Shannon Sharpe on Fox Sports' "Club Shay Shay" podcast. The former NBA All-Star has played for the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and New York Knicks. On the podcast, Sharpe asked World Peace...

