This plug-in adds amazing audio effects to your music or sound projects for under $30

Take your podcasts to the next level with the Jlab Talk USB plug-and-play microphone. The Talk gives you great performance with its 96 kHz/24-bit resolution. Plus, it provides a detailed, dynamic sound range. So you can totally use it in the office, at home, and even outdoors. And with its 4 directional pattern modes—Cardioid, Omnidirectional, Stereo, and Bidirectional—it’s great for anything from business calls to voiceovers. Moreover, the 6.5-foot USB/USB-C input gives you hassle-free operation. Also, you can use the 5/8″ input to swivel mount other accessories like camera tripods and other stands. Even better, it’s free to talk from the drivers. Finally, the plug-and-play feature lets you record quickly and easily. If you want to make your recording sessions easier, this is the microphone for you.