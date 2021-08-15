1985 Chevy Camaro Z/28 IROC-Z With Less Than 2K Miles Available At Auction
The Chevy Camaro Z/28 IROC-Z was the model to get back in the ‘80s. Hailing from the the nameplate’s third-generation, which spanned the 1982 and 1992 model years, the Z/28 IROC-Z hailed from racing and equipped with a variety of equipment to live up its sporting prowess. Now, this particular example from the 1985 model year is up for grabs on Bring-A-Trailer with a mere 1,900 miles on the clock.gmauthority.com
