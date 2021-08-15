Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

26 Must-Haves from Amazon's Back to School Sale

By Danica Creahan
ETOnline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is winding down and with kids heading back to school, it's time to fill up those shopping carts with school supplies. Although the upcoming school year may look a bit different depending on where you are and what coronavirus restrictions you’re currently operating under, some of the classic staples in school supplies never change. Whatever learning environment kids are in this year, there are plenty of deals at Amazon's Back to School Sale.

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Back To School#School Supplies#Remote Learning#Shareport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
ShoppingPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This on Amazon, Stop Using It Immediately, Authorities Say

When you need a particular product in a hurry, there are few places easier to find what you're looking for than Amazon. With just a few clicks, you can locate practically any item, purchase it, and know that it will arrive at your doorstep days later. However, with so many products available, some occasionally fall through the cracks when it comes safety. Unfortunately, that's the case with one Amazon exclusive product that's being pulled from the market, and authorities are telling anyone who has one at home to stop using it immediately. Read on to find out if your Amazon purchases are affected and what to do if you have the recalled product at home.
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

Best sales right now – live: Today’s top deals from Amazon, Now, Morrisons and more

The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about online shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from teeth whitening kit, silk pillowcase and laser hair removal machines to Bluetooth speakers, wireless earbuds, and home printers, or bringing you with the very best deals on big-ticket items, including VPNs, laptops and TVs, we’ve got your back when it comes to finding the best buy for you.
Posted by
CBS Miami

Final Day Of Florida’s Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday is the final day of a sales-tax “holiday” that allows back-to-school shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on clothes, school supplies and personal computers. This year’s tax holiday started July 31, and runs through today, Monday, August 9. The Back to School sales tax holiday means anyone who buys school supplies will get a break from the state’s 6% sales tax which can add up to big savings for families as the summer break ends and the new school year begins. So what items are tax free? Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item. School supplies...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Dropped New 'Super Discounts' — and They're All $10 and Under

Hello savings! Best-selling cookware, fall fashion finds, and shopper-loved vacuums are all on sale at Amazon right now, but there's even better news. Amazon's outlet store dropped new ″Super Discounts,″ which are all $10 and under. The fresh assortment includes 3,000 markdowns across all departments. And while these deals last, shoppers can save up to 53 percent on the featured kitchen gadgets, stylish accessories, and face masks with thousands of five-star ratings.
ShoppingGear Patrol

Modernize Your Workstation with Satechi's Back to School Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. As we start to spend more time working from home (again), we're taking a hard look at our workstations trying to figure out what could be better and what could be optimized. After finding a desk and the right desk chair, a few technological advancements can make all the difference. Right now, Satechi is helping you add these finishing touches by offering 20 percent off sitewide with code BK2SCHOOL20.
InternetPosted by
Mental_Floss

Amazon Is Currently Having a Huge Sale on Kindles

Are you the type of person who's always bringing home new books to add to your to-read pile and then just forgetting about them? There's actually a word for that—tsundoku, which is a Japanese term that comes from the words tsumu ("to pile up") and doku ("to read"). And if your pile of unread books is starting to take up a bit too much real estate around your home, you can declutter your life while still buying all the titles you want, thanks to Amazon's Kindle sale.
New York Post

Shop Wayfair’s outdoor furniture sale for end-of-year patio must-haves

If the sun is still shining, you know where to find us. That place is sitting out on the patio, enjoying the last of the summer weather and getting ready for the cooler breeze of fall to make outdoor living and dining that much better. To celebrate, Wayfair is hosting...
Posted by
WRAL News

Kohl's: Semi-Annual Intimates Sale, back to school, comforters, Levi's

* This post contains affiliate links and we may receive a small commission if you make a purchase. Kohl's has new deals including their Semi-Annual Intimates Sale, back to school clothing, uniforms, Levi's, comforters and more!. * The Big One® Down-Alternative Reversible Comforters in multiple styles and colors are on...
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Fall Fashion Guide: Amazon's Best Loungewear Deals

We're entering the coziest of seasons. While it's hard to say goodbye to summer, we love saying hello to cozy clothes that we can work and lounge in. While many of us are shopping for school supplies and backpacks at Amazon, the internet retailer just dropped its Fall Fashion Guide with tons of deals. Right now, we're zeroing in on stylish loungewear pieces you can live in at home.
ShoppingPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Back-to-School Sales, From Laptop Discounts to Dorm Furniture Deals

Summer isn’t over yet — and as students are enjoying every last second of class-free life, now’s an opportune time to stock up on school supplies. Online and brick-and-mortar retailers are slashing prices on everything from clothing and backpacks to paper and digital notebooks, which is why we’ve rounded up the best back-to-school sales. Pro tip: Take advantage of mass retailers’ curbside pickup options, which allow you to buy online and easily pick up your order at a location near your home, office or school. This shopping method saves you time from browsing in stores, and you can easily return items...
kitco.com

U.S. department stores get sales boost from back-to-school wardrobe refresh

(Reuters) -U.S. department store chains Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp are leaning on a strong back-to-school season to sustain a sales recovery fueled by shoppers splurging on perfumes, shoes and dresses. Shares of the companies rose on Thursday following the increased annual sales forecasts, with Macy's up 17% on its...
ShoppingThe Gadgeteer

Deal of the day – Save big on Brydge’s back-to-school sale

DEAL NEWS – It’s that time of the year when kids are heading back to school and the folks at Brydge are passing on some savings to help make your back-to-school gadget shopping more affordable. These special savings will run through September 5th, 2021. For Apple iPad:. Brydge 10.2 –...

Comments / 0

Community Policy