Hochul: 'It won't be difficult' to move on from Cuomo's legacy

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), who will soon become her state's first female governor, said on Sunday that "it won't be difficult" for her to move on from the legacy that so many officials like outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) have left behind.

While appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," host Jake Tapper noted that much of Hochul's political career has been impacted by male New York politicians and their respective sex scandals, with her term in the New York state legislature bookended by two politicians accused of sexual misconduct. Tapper asked Hochul if she could ensure an end to the "legacy of sleaze" that appears to be endemic in New York.

"It won't be difficult for me," Hochul replied. "Everyone who's known my career, over 27 years in elected office, knows that I have very high ethical standards, and I will go in there and literally say, 'It's a whole new day.' "

"I want people to know — particularly young women like I was once a young intern working in Buffalo and Democratic politics — I want them to know that this is a place they're welcome, they'll feel safe, they'll know that their ideas are valued. So I don't think it's going to take a lot for that tone and change on day one and I'm excited about that," Hochul added.

Tapper also asked Hochul to respond to questions about her silence on the allegations against Cuomo.

"Well, the people who know me know that I've not been close to the governor. I have not been in the rooms where any of these actions are occurred."

When asked about Cuomo's apparent plans to stay involved in New York politics, Hochul said Cuomo will "do what he chooses to do."

"I'll be laser focused on dealing with COVID, getting our economy back, getting kids back in schools and dealing with a whole host of other challenges that I'm prepared for. I'm ready for this, ready to lead and what happens off to the side, I won't have control over, but I will not [get] distracted," Hochul said.