TikTok Is Obsessed with This Teeth Whitening Booster That Is Constantly Sold Out at Target

By Olivia Hanson
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. From jeans flying off the shelves to even making chunky hoop earrings go viral, TikTok has done it again. This time with the $8 ARC After-Brushing Teeth Whitening Booster from Target (as if we needed another reason to shop there). But to get it, you will have to literally run, not walk because according to TikTokers, "this stuff sells out all the time" and some locations even have a waitlist. Don't worry though, because even if it is out of stock at your local Target, you can still shop it online.

