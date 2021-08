Until COVID-19, I never taught a class online. As a math professor, I found the idea of remote teaching as remote as the Milky Way. So, when forced to switch to online by the pandemic in the early spring of 2020, the sky fell on me. After the mist had cleared, however, I found to my surprise that I could do it, helped immeasurably by rigorous online training on the best practices of remote teaching by an expert at my college.