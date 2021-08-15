Cancel
Premier League

‘He’s won everything’: Maguire excited by Varane arrival at Manchester United

By Richard Jolly
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zcORK_0bSHjWCs00
Raphaël Varane, the new Manchester United signing, was presented to the crowd at Old Trafford on Saturday. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images,

Harry Maguire believes Raphaël Varane will provide Manchester United with the winning mentality they need as they attempt to end their four-year wait for a trophy.

The World Cup winner completed his £41m move from Real Madrid on Saturday and was unveiled before United kicked off their season with a 5-1 demolition of Leeds. The United captain – yet to win a trophy in his career – is poised to form a centre-back partnership with Varane, who has claimed 19 , including four Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles.

“You’ve seen what he’s won over his career,” said Maguire. “He’s played in some of the top teams about – the French squad and Real Madrid – and he’s won absolutely everything. I think he’ll bring that winning mentality and his footballing ability to the club. To bring in players of his calibre is really, really exciting.”

Victor Lindelöf, who has been a regular alongside Maguire since the latter’s 2019 move from Leicester, appears likely to make way for the new signing, though the Englishman was keen to acclaim United’s depth of resources in the position, with Eric Bailly also in contention.

“It boosts our defensive options,” Maguire said. “We’ve got an amazing number of centre-backs now, all internationals who are all proven in the Premier League.”

On Lindelöf, who set up Bruno Fernandes’s third goal against Leeds with a defence-splitting pass, Maguire said: “You’ve seen again how well Victor played. He’s an excellent footballer so to have this number of top centre-backs is great. At one of the biggest clubs in the world you don’t expect to have an easy ride and have no competition for places. Bringing in players is great, we thrive off it.”

United’s other major summer signing, Jadon Sancho, made his debut as a substitute on Saturday. “He’s an exceptional talent,” said Maguire. “I think you’ve seen in little glimpses the talent, the skills, goals, assists. He’s still young but he’s done a lot in the game. He brings that winning mentality as well. We know at this club we need to challenge for titles and challenge for trophies. That’s the aim.”

