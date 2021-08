The second advance payment of the child tax credit for up to $300 per child went out to millions of eligible families on Aug. 13. The IRS reports that some families who have direct deposit will still get their August payment by paper check, which takes a bit longer to arrive. On Friday, the IRS announced that families can now update their mailing address to avoid further delays or to prevent a check from being returned as undeliverable. That brand-new feature is available through the IRS Update Portal.