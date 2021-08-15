Sammis Reyes states his case making the 53-man roster with strong game vs Pats
Rookie tight end Sammis Reyes has a great story, making him an easy player to root for, but prior to the first preseason game, I didn’t think that Reyes, who had never played in a competitive football game before Thursday night against the Patriots, had any real chance of making the roster in 2020. I think his chances took a gigantic leap with his performance in his first-ever football game.www.chatsports.com
