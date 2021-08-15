Keep Levelland Beautiful announces a new Adopt-A-Spot program
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Keep Levelland Beautiful:. Keep Levelland Beautiful provides business, organizations and citizens with a means to help keep the Levelland Community a clean and beautiful place to live, work and play. The program encourages business/citizen participation in beautification projects and litter clean-ups of designated public areas at regular intervals. Levelland Adopt-A-Spot is a partnership between Keep Levelland Beautiful, the City of Levelland and TxDOT.
