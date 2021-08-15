Cancel
Sewickley, PA

Sewickley Academy graduates compete at U.S. Amateur

By Bill Hartlep
Tribune-Review
 7 days ago
A pair of Sewickley Academy graduates took part in last week’s U.S. Amateur tournament at Oakmont Country Club and Longue Vue Club.

Ian Bangor, a 29-year-old golfer who graduated from Sewickley Academy (2010) and Carnegie Mellon (2014), finished the 36-hole stroke play portion of the tournament at 7-over par. Bangor was a first-time U.S. Amateur qualifier. He played in the U.S. Mid-Am in 2018 and won the 2018 West Penn Mid-Am. He posted 10 career wins at CMU.

Jason Li, 22, is a 2016 graduate of Sewickley Academy who has played the past four years at Carnegie Mellon. He shot 9-over par in stroke play.

Li was a finalist for the Jack Nicklaus Player of the Year Award the past two years. He averaged 72.1 over 14 rounds and finished eighth at the NCAA championships last season.

Both Li and Bangor missed the cut (3-over par) from 312 golfers in stroke play to 64 for the match play portion of the event.

Greensburg’s Mark Goetz was the medalist in the stroke play portion after he shot 8-under par through 36 holes.

