Over a year after legal sports betting arrived in Colorado, Barstool Sportsbook is launching its mobile betting app today, August 9. "The biggest differentiator from us and everybody else is from that Stoolie crowd," says Kevin Dawn, sportsbook manager at the Ameristar in Black Hawk. "They’re going to have the opportunity to do some of those daily bets with some of those personalities, whether Dave or Big Cat. You’ll have that opportunity to go with or against them. The Ameristar has been owned by Penn National Gaming since 2018; Penn also owns a stake in Barstool Sports, the namesake for the Barstool Sportsbook.