Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor is currently out on the road in support of his 2020 debut solo album, CMFT, before his main band revs back into gear for a slew of live dates including Iowa and L.A. editions of Knotfest and the 2021 installment of Knotfest Roadshow featuring Killswitch Engage and more. As a bit of a teaser for the nine-headed juggernaut's highly anticipated return to the stage, Taylor recently broke out a Slipknot fan favorite, "Wait and Bleed" — off the group's self-titled 1999 debut — at his August 12th solo show at the Fargo Brewing Company in Fargo, North Dakota. It marked his first-ever maskless performance of the Slipknot single. Watch fan-shot footage above and below.