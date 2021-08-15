Cancel
Thunder Summer League Journal: Theo Maledon Part 3

By Derek Parker
Theo Maledon’s shakiest Summer League game to date coincided with the Thunder’s worst loss as they fell, 95-61, to Indiana on Saturday night.

Oklahoma City’s performances have been directly affected by Maledon’s. A strong first performance led to a win, before shaky shooting against New Orleans and Indiana led to losses.

Against the Warriors, the Thunder were in it up until the final minutes behind Maledon’s 18 points.

Box Score

Despite playing 27 minutes, Maledon failed to score, shooting 0-for-7 from the field and 0-for-4 from three. He finished with a -20 plus-minus.

Some positives included six assists and four rebounds to just two turnovers.

Room For Improvement

At times, it’s clear Maledon is leagues ahead of everyone else on the court in the Summer League. Other times, it’s not.

Consistency will be key in order for Maledon to maximize his minutes for the upcoming season. More than likely filling a go-to bench role, he’ll need to tap into his strong shooting and ball handling skills nightly.

At this point in the Thunder’s rebuild, Maledon can afford to have off nights, it just can’t be every other night.

