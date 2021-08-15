Team WE sweep Bilibili Gaming, advance to face Rare Atom in 2021 LPL Summer Split playoffs

The 2021 League of Legends Professional League Summer Playoffs are officially underway with the top 10 teams of the 17-team league competing in a best-of-five serie format to see who will represent China when it hosts the World Championship this fall. After Royal Never Give Up won the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational this past spring, China’s depth has been praised as the best in the world, and while the World Championship trophy currently resides in South Korea with DWG KIA, China is considered by the majority of the LoL Esports community to be the premier competitive region.