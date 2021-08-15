Team WE sweep Bilibili Gaming, advance to face Rare Atom in 2021 LPL Summer Split playoffs
Team WE swept Bilibili Gaming out of the 2021 LPL Summer Split playoffs in a one-sided 3-0 series today and move on to face Rare Atom in their next playoffs match next week. The MVP votes for today’s series went to the carries of Team WE, mid laner Shanks and AD carry Elk. Shanks picked up the first vote after a strong Syndra performance against an Irelia, dominating the lane and moving on to take the rest of the map after building a lead. He finished the match with a KDA of 7/2/8.dotesports.com
Comments / 0