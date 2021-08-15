American Cancer Society’s Cattle Baron’s Ball Fundraiser

Saturday, August 21 is National Senior Citizens Day. As we were creating this special edition, our staff had spirited conversations about what to call it. Some felt the word “senior” was a put-down. Others felt it was a compliment. We never came to a consensus, except that the term senior is used quite regularly for our more experienced population. If you are a senior in high school or a senior in college, you’ve attained a certain level of schooling and people look up to that. We chose the term “Senior edition” to denote a sense of accomplishment.