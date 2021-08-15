American Cancer Society’s Cattle Baron’s Ball Fundraiser
The American Cancer Society’s Cattle Baron’s Ball of Northern Colorado, occurring in person in Windsor on Saturday, Sept. 18, has officially reached 35% of its fundraising goal. With an ambitious 2021 goal of raising $1 million, the Society plans to allocate funds raised towards cancer research in Colorado and to support their mission “to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.”northfortynews.com
