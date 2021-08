Michigan has not yet instituted a mask mandate for the upcoming school year, despite what sounds like a recommendation to do so from the state’s top medical executive. On Wednesday, Aug. 18, reporters questioned Dr. Joneigh Khaldun about the state’s decision not to require students and staff to wear masks in school this fall as another wave of COVID-19 cases hits the country. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ chief deputy director indicated she has recommended such a policy, though MDHHS is only recommending that schools require masks at this time.