Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers vs. Mets odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, Sunday Night Baseball predictions for August 15 from top model

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers have had their way with the New York Mets over the past several years and will look to finish off the three-game series sweep when they meet on Sunday Night Baseball. The Dodgers (71-46), who are in firm control of the first wild card spot, have won 20 of their last 24 meetings with New York. The Mets (59-57) continue to struggle. After leading the National League East Division for much of the season, New York has fallen off the pace and trails first-place Atlanta and Philadelphia by 1 1/2 games after Saturday's action.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Muncy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunday Night Baseball#Max Scherzer#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The New York Mets#Era#Caesars Sportsbook#National League West#Moneyline Total Nym#The Mets#Indians#The Washington Nationals#Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Mets 08/13/21: Odds And MLB Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark) The Los Angeles Dodgers (69-46) end a six-game road trip versus National League East foes by visiting the New York Mets (59-55) in the first of three games Friday. The Dodgers just took two of three games from the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies and hope to end a three-game winning streak by the Mets as -150 road chalk on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com (how the moneyline works).
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

MLB DFS Picks 8/15 – Sunday Night Baseball LAD vs NYM

MLB DFS Picks (LAD/NYM Showdown) Aug 15th. As is no surprise, if you’ve read any of my MLB DFS Showdown pieces, I have a pitcher in the captain’s spot. This one is a little more obvious than usual though. Scherzer is a strikeout machine coming off a performance where rain shortened his night to 3.1 innings and he still struck out 6. Meanwhile, the Mets have one of the worst offenses. They have the 14th most runs scored in the NL (only ahead of the Pirates). While they don’t strike out at an abnormal clip, they have struck out 24 times already in this series. Scherzer should toe double-digit Ks tonight and be well worth the cost.
MLBAwful Announcing

Noah Syndergaard curses out MLB and ESPN over a Mets’ game being picked for Sunday Night Baseball

Sunday Night Baseball scheduling has often seen some complaints from teams and players, and the latest is the New York Mets’ Noah Syndergaard. On his Instagram stories Saturday, Syndergaard (seen above working out ahead of a July 30 game) lit up MLB and ESPN over the Mets’ home game Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers being a night game, with the team set to travel to San Francisco Monday morning and play there against the Giants Monday evening. A screencap of that post can be seen below:
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler on the verge of joining exclusive company after strong outing vs Mets

As has been the case all season long, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler was at the top of his game during his outing against the New York Mets on Friday. Buehler completed 7.0+ innings for the 11th time in his season, as he simply had his way against the sluggish Mets offense. The NL Cy Young Award candidate finished the game with a mere two earned runs allowed, eight strikeouts recorded and an astounding 17 swings and misses.
MLBTrue Blue LA

Walker Buehler adds to Cy Young campaign as Dodgers win eighth straight

Walker Buehler added another gem of a game to his Cy Young Award campaign, as the Dodgers won their eighth straight game, beating the Mets 3-2. The Dodgers have now won eight straight games and five straight this season against the Mets. Buehler had his longest outing of the year,...
MLBfantraxhq.com

Two-Start Pitchers for the Week of August 23

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Happy Saturday all. What a week, huh? Let’s dive into the two-start options this week. It’s an interesting week: some nice top-shelf options, with a really solid middle tier of options, and not too many that will suck your will to live like a giant Flobee. Let’s get after it.
MLBelitesportsny.com

Mets at Dodgers – Saturday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

The Mets are free falling like Tom Petty, and a Saturday date with Max Scherzer won’t help. This stretch of 13 straight games against the Giants and Dodgers was going to be tough. But, frankly, it’s kicking the Mets‘ a**. Another night, another loss on Friday. Pete Alonso was the...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Javier Baez: Doubles twice in return

Baez went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs, an RBI, HBP and strikeout as the Mets defeated the Dodgers, 7-2 on Sunday. Playing in his first game since August 10 due to a back injury, Baez doubled home a run before scoring to get New York on the board in the first inning, doubled and scored again in the seventh and was hit by a pitch in the ninth. This was Baez's second multi-hit game in 11 appearances with his new team and he'll look to use this performance as a launching pad for the stretch run.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Marcus Stroman: Fires quality start

Stroman (9-12) picked up the win in Sunday's 7-2 victory over the Dodgers, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in six innings. New York scored three in the first of Los Angeles' starter David Price and that would prove to be all the support Stroman needed on the day. The 30-year-old retired 15 of 17 batters faced outside of the fourth inning, the frame during which Stroman permitted both runs and four total baserunners. He's now recorded a decision in nine straight starts, a stretch that's seen Stroman go (3-6).
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Slated to begin rehab assignment

Syndergaard (elbow) is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Syndergaard threw a pair of live batting practice sessions recently, and he'll take another step by returning to game action this week. The Mets haven't yet announced where the right-hander will begin his rehab assignment or when he'll make his first appearance, but he should shouldn't require much time to build up his workload since he's expected to serve as a reliever once he's activated.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' David Price: Tagged with loss

Price (4-2) took the loss in Sunday's 7-2 defeat at the hands of the Mets, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts in four innings. Price settled down after permitting four baserunners and all three runs in the first to retire nine of the next 10 batters, but Los Angeles was unable to overcome the early deficit. The former Cy-Young winner tossed a season-high 75 pitches and has now thrown more than 50 in each of his last four starts as the Dodgers' rotation has been hamstrung. He'll look to rebound against Colorado over the weekend.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Bob Costas News

The MLB postseason is set to have a new voice in 2021. According to a report from the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, TBS is on the verge of finalizing a deal with longtime broadcaster Bob Costas. Costas, who worked for NBC Sports from 1980-2019, has called games for MLB...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees won Mike Ford and Mike Tauchman deals after latest Rays move

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 29: Mike Ford #36 of the New York Yankees (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) The New York Yankees appear to have bounced back nicely after a horrid start to the season, as poor play from some of their stars was supplemented by 2019 heroes like Mike Ford and Mike Tauchman failing to even look like professional hitters for large stretches.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

La Russa regrets handling of Kimbrel in Sox' win over Rays

For all the excitement, Tony La Russa was down in the dumps. And he let it be known in his postgame press conference. "I'd be hard-pressed to think about winning a great game and enjoying it less than I do right now," the South Side skipper said after a thrilling extra-inning victory over the team with the American League's best record.

Comments / 0

Community Policy