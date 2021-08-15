Dodgers vs. Mets odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, Sunday Night Baseball predictions for August 15 from top model
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had their way with the New York Mets over the past several years and will look to finish off the three-game series sweep when they meet on Sunday Night Baseball. The Dodgers (71-46), who are in firm control of the first wild card spot, have won 20 of their last 24 meetings with New York. The Mets (59-57) continue to struggle. After leading the National League East Division for much of the season, New York has fallen off the pace and trails first-place Atlanta and Philadelphia by 1 1/2 games after Saturday's action.www.cbssports.com
