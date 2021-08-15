Cancel
Opinion: Canada’s transboundary mine waste dams must be banned; BC’s industrialization of salmon habitat halted

Juneau Empire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Salmon at the crossroads. Time is running out.”. That was the title of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s 2020 State of Salmon in Watersheds report. It’s an apt statement, true farther north, as well. With concerns for low returns in Southeast Alaska, the Taku and Stikine River king salmon will soon join the Unuk River kings as stocks of concern. Historically, these transboundary rivers have produced 80% of our region’s king salmon. However, within the spawning grounds at the headwaters of these rivers, British Columbia is aggressively pursuing unprecedented industrial development, including large-scale mining, many projects rivaling the size of the proposed Pebble Mine in Bristol Bay. While BC continues to double down on industrial development in these vital salmon watersheds, Canada’s Department of Fisheries and Oceans announced it was closing 60% of BC’s commercial fisheries due to poor returns and declining populations — some near 90% declines — resulting in the largest set of commercial salmon fishery closures in BC history.

