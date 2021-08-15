Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Florida Black Expo hosts vaccination clinic in Jacksonville’s urban core

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 7 days ago
Jacksonville, FL — The Florida Black Expo is hosting a vaccination clinic Sunday, August 15, at the Beaver Street Enterprise Center located at 1225 West Beaver Street.

Organizers have teamed up with JTA, AGAPE and Florida Care Assurance to host the pop-up clinic from noon until 6 p.m.

The clinic is free and participants will be able to schedule a date and time for their second shot at the event.

A rise in COVID-19 cases forced the Florida Black Expo to postpone its major events until October.

In a news release, expo organizers said, “The safety of our participants is our number one concern. The expo features education and entertainment with more than 300 retail exhibitors, corporations and governmental agencies. This event usually draws a large crowd. We want to ensure participants stay safe and are ready for what will be an exciting three days of fun in October.”

