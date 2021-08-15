Sixth tornado confirmed in N.J. during July outbreak
A sixth tornado has been confirmed during a rare tornado outbreak in New Jersey in late July, the National Weather Service said on Sunday. The tornado was confirmed in Jackson Township, in a wooded area between Success Lake and the Lakehurst Naval Airfield, during a strong thunderstorm that produced a half-dozen tornadoes on July 29. It lasted just four minutes and the damage was limited to uprooted and snapped trees, the NWS said.www.nj.com
