Supreme Court continues working on Intermediate Court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Work continues on establishing an Intermediate Court of Appeals in West Virginia with less than a year before the court is set to begin hearing cases. Gov. Jim Justice and state lawmakers approved Senate Bill 275 during this year’s regular legislative session. The court will consist of three judges and be responsible for reviewing civil cases as well as matters related to worker’s compensation and family court decisions. The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia is determining how the court will function and day-to-day work.