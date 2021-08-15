Cancel
WWE

Chelsea Green Discusses Her Visa Situation, Spending $10,000 On A Visa

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chelsea Green would love to do other projects now that she's outside of WWE, but no being a US citizen comes with work complications. Speaking with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, Green discussed the difficulties of acquiring a visa to ensure she can continue working in the US. "One thing...

www.fightful.com

