Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Driver smashed woman’s car and only left Hershey’s chocolate bars as compensation

By Harriet Brewis
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 7 days ago

Accidents happen, but it’s how we handle them that really counts.

For example, it’s unfortunate if you crash into another person’s car, but if you leave your details so that they can contact you and your insurer, that’s generally considered the best course of action.

However, one driver took a less orthodox approach after they heavily damaged a woman’s vehicle.

Yes, they left a note and apologised, but rather than offer to cover the cost of repairs, they tried to sweeten her up instead.

The ordeal was shared on TikTok, alongside the presumably sarcastic caption: “What a nice person.”

In the clip, the woman explains that she returned to her car after a trip to Walmart, only to find a massive dent running the whole length of one side.

On her windscreen she found a scrap of paper reading: “Sorry for the damage on your car, I can’t afford to fix it but here’s chocolate instead :).”

It was accompanied by two Hershey’s bars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C3aqQ_0bSHd3rs00
Two chocolate bars doesn’t really cut the mustard (@isanaguy/TikTok)

The clip racked up more than 4.7 million views and 6,000 comments in a matter of days, as fellow TikTokers shared their bafflement at the gesture.

One suggested she’d need a “sack of chocolates” to make up for the damage, while another said they’d “rather eat body filler than Hershey’s chocolate”.

“They could have at least left good chocolate,” a third agreed.

A fourth viewer seemed determined to help find the culprit, writing: “You can find the doer since his fingerprints are on the chocolate bar and the note.”

Meanwhile, others joked that “chocolate fixes everything” and so the woman was “amply compensated”.

We just hope that if the same thing ever happens to us there’s good CCTV around.

Comments / 2

Indy100

Indy100

65K+
Followers
4K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Bars#Chocolates#Accidents Happen#Tiktokers#Cctv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

2 wrecks kill car passenger, SUV's driver

Two Arkansans recently died in vehicle crashes, according to Arkansas State Police reports. White Hall resident Matthew Barnard, 19, failed to round a curve while driving south at 9:56 p.m. Friday on U.S. 63 in Cleveland County and began to overturn, the report read. Passenger Ashlyn Harris, 20, of Rison was thrown from the 2004 Chevrolet Malibu and killed, the crash summary states.
Behind Viral Videosgorgenewscenter.com

Sorry I hit your car, here’s some chocolate

While chocolate can be a remedy for a lot of things, hitting a car is not usually one of them. But that didn’t stop one driver from trying. In a video shared on TikTok, a woman walks out to her car to find a note had been left on her windshield, along with two Hershey bars.
Lockport, NYBuffalo News

Driver of car kills woman in wheelchair on Lockport sidewalk

A car went over the curb in front of a Lockport apartment building at noon Friday, killing a woman who was sitting in a wheelchair, according to a witness who contacted The Buffalo News. The scene was Urban Park Towers at 77 Main St. Police Chief Steven K. Abbott confirmed...
Iowa City, IAKCJJ

Woman accused of jumping in front of car, attacking driver

Allegedly jumping in front of a car and attacking its driver has led to the arrest of a Muscatine woman in Iowa City. According to arrest records, 29-year-old Elizabeth Staats was in the Little Caesar’s parking lot on Hollywood Boulevard just before 11pm Friday when she saw another woman she knew driving a car. Police say Staats threw herself in front of the vehicle to get it to stop. When the driver got out, Staats allegedly grabbed her by her hair and began hitting her in the face.
Springfield, VAWTOP

Boy, 5, dies after he’s left in hot car in Springfield

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating the death of a child who was left in a vehicle. It happened Tuesday on the 6700 block of Grey Fox Drive in Springfield. The child was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead. The boy arrived home with a parent and...
Ohio StatePosted by
KRMG

Ohio woman arrested after dog left in car as punishment dies

SANDUSKY, Ohio — An Ohio woman was arrested after she told police that she locked her pitbull in her hot car as punishment and the animal died. Officers responded to the home of 58-year-old Mouheb Ashakih in Sandusky at around 7 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor reported seeing her put the dog, Chapo, inside a Toyota Camry, WSYX reported.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Car and Driver’s Best Cars to Crash at a Demolition Derby

Have you ever joined in the fun of a demolition derby? If not, you might want to try it out. Car and Driver brought in some demolition derby experts that helped find the best car to crash. On the list of the best used cars one could buy right now is a Lincoln Mark V, a classic Rolls-Royce, a Mercedes-Benz S-class option, a Lincoln Town Car, and a 4×4 AMC Eagle. We won’t spoil it for you and tell you who won.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Charleston Press

“Black lives don’t matter”: Man smashes Black teenager’s face with bike chain, convicted for hate crime

After more than a year-long trial, the suspect who smashed Black teenager’s face with bike chain is finally convicted and will spend the next five years in prison. The incident happened when the suspect confronted a group of Black teenagers allegedly telling the boy “Black lives don’t matter,” before knocking his teeth out.
Accidentsohmymag.co.uk

Freak accident: Aunt dies after making nephew bacon sandwich

An extremely unfortunate freak accident in which a woman strangled by her own pyjamas took place inBlackburn, Lancashire. The women in question, Jackie Cottrill, 52, was found asphyxiated by her pyjamas on the oven door after making her nephew abacon sandwich. Very little is known as to how the freak accident occurred leaving the police department in charge of the investigation completely dumbfounded. Coroner James Adeley described the incident as 'extraordinarily back luck,' saying that:
Family Relationships850wftl.com

Baby found dead after parents left her with a relative to get a break

An 11-month -old baby has been found dead after her parents left her with a “relative” so that they “could get a break. ”. The incident occurred last week in Indiana. Authorities say the child’s parents Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn dropped the child off with 37-year-old Justin Miller on Friday but then contacted them on Sunday when Miller failed to return the girl.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

19-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In To Police In Connection To Brutal Attack Of Delivery Driver By Teens In Queen Village, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man has turned himself in after police say a group of teens brutally assaulted a delivery driver in Philadelphia’s Queen Village neighborhood. Police say 19-year-old Herbert Morrison turned himself in to police on Saturday. Morrison is facing aggravated assault and conspiracy charges. Meanwhile, the search continues for the rest of the suspects as the victim, Zach Lean, fights for his life. The attack happened Tuesday night on the 300 block of Christian Street. Police say Lean was working for Shipt, a grocery delivery service, when he stopped his car in front of one of the teens. Then, another began...

Comments / 2

Community Policy