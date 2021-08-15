Cancel
Dear Red Wings: Adam Erne, one of ‘Yzerman’s guys,’ is heart-and-soul player for Detroit

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen watching the Detroit Red Wings of the past two seasons -- and believe me it has not been easy or even very enjoyable -- you can’t help but notice the impact of forward Adam Erne. Erne signs on for 2 more seasons. Erne, 26, has signed on for a...

