Good morning, Big Blue Nation! It is an absolutely beautiful day outside and all I can think about is how close we are to football season. September 4th at Kroger Field, followed by the huge matchup with Missouri on the 11th, is truly just around the corner. In the meantime we have former ‘Cats dominating at the Olympics, a ton of coverage from UK Football Fan Day, and the Cincinnati Reds get the brooms out to try and finish off a sweep of the Pirates. Hope everybody has a great Sunday!