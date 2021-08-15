Marvel Star Fires Back at Disney CEO For Calling ‘Shang Chi’ an “Experiment”

Marvel's Eternals will make their debut on the big screen in November. To celebrate, the cinematic versions of Jack Kirby's characters appear on new variant covers to Marvel Comics' ongoing Eternals series. Marvel Comics this month announced a series of Marvel Cinematic Universe-inspired variant covers releasing for issues of Iron Man, Avengers, Thor, and the new Iron Man and Captain America team-up series. With the Eternals' MCU debut around the corners, the publisher revealed two variant covers featuring the film's Eternals cast releasing for Eternals #7. The issue begins a new story in Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic's ongoing saga. Artists Clayton Henry and Alexander Lozano each created a cover. The feature renditions of the live-action Sersi (Gemma Chan), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more. Take a look below.