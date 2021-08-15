Cancel
Damian Lillard Sets Release Date And Shares Tracklist For Upcoming Album

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
 7 days ago
Damian “Dame D.O.L.L.A” Lillard has unleashed the tracklist for his upcoming album, Different On Levels The Lord Allowed. The 12-track project includes contributions from legends like Raphael Saadiq, Lil’ Wayne, Snoop Dogg and Q-Tip. Also, rising west coast artists Mozzy and BLXST make appearances on the project. Rounding out the album, Jane Handcock, Derrick Milano, Dreebo and Tree Thomas are also featured on Different On Levels The Lord Allowed.

