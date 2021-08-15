Damian Lillard Sets Release Date And Shares Tracklist For Upcoming Album

AZ has been teasing the release of Doe Or Die 2 for many years and had also mentioned that it would be his final album. “I just want to complete the cypher, and put [Doe Or Die 2] out,” AZ told Combat Jack in 2016. “After this, I’m done, as far as with music. The sonics [of Hip-Hop] are changing. Times is changing. I want to do this for myself at the end of the day, and for my core audience, just to put Doe Or Die 2 out; I’ve been sayin’ it for a while. It’s not, it’s just the business behind it [that is causing the delays], and how I want to attack it.”