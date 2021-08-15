Letters to the Editor Aug. 15

The departure from Afghanistan is a debacle. To be kind, I would say it was poorly planned, if there was any planning at all. There is debate as to when the administration knew that the Afghan government would quickly fall following the announcement that the Americans were pulling out. I can only imagine the thoughts and feelings of the current members of the military and the veterans who served in that country. I cannot even begin to comprehend the emotions of the gold star mothers and widows who lost their beloved family members over there, as they view the chaos that is ensuing. So many of our brave men and women were injured, losing limbs and suffering emotional damage from what they experienced in Afghanistan. Let me say that, in my opinion, your sacrifice was not in vain. You served your country well, and I, for one, appreciate that service. Hold your heads high and know that there are many of your fellow citizens who want to say thank you.