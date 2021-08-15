Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Letters to the Editor Aug. 15

tucson.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRe: the Aug. 8 article “Local women thriving in 1st responder roles.”. Thank you to Caitlin Schmidt and Elvia Verdugo, for their story on women leaders as first responders. This topic is long overdue and very important. In my 26 years as a judicial officer at Tucson City Court, I...

tucson.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Tucson, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Kirkpatrick
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Leonard Pitts
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Tucson City Court#Tpd#Arizonans#Icu#Cdc#Covid#Republicans#Democrats#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Pima County, AZtucson.com

Letter: Support for Governor Ducey

So, there are about 168 cases of Covid per 100,000 inhabitants of Pima County, as reported at Tucson.com today. I wish that I had faced such favorable odds during my ground combat tours as an officer of Marines!. Thus, I support Governor Ducey's characterization of President Biden's administration as "weak...
Immigrationtucson.com

Letter: Catastrophe and Chaos

As a long-time businessman and former military officer, I have been distressed with the Biden administration. For the past seven months the nation has witnessed massive catastrophe and chaos with regard to our loss of energy independence, massive amounts of deficit spending, a burgeoning national debt, unchecked immigration, alarming increasing inflation, and, last but not least, a poorly planned exit from Afghanistan. There are numerous other issues of concern, but these are among the most egregious. For those who supported Mr. Biden, I should like to ask if you are pleased with his results.
Politicstucson.com

Letter: Thank You

The departure from Afghanistan is a debacle. To be kind, I would say it was poorly planned, if there was any planning at all. There is debate as to when the administration knew that the Afghan government would quickly fall following the announcement that the Americans were pulling out. I can only imagine the thoughts and feelings of the current members of the military and the veterans who served in that country. I cannot even begin to comprehend the emotions of the gold star mothers and widows who lost their beloved family members over there, as they view the chaos that is ensuing. So many of our brave men and women were injured, losing limbs and suffering emotional damage from what they experienced in Afghanistan. Let me say that, in my opinion, your sacrifice was not in vain. You served your country well, and I, for one, appreciate that service. Hold your heads high and know that there are many of your fellow citizens who want to say thank you.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Letter: Civics in schools

Reading in the Tucson opinion on civics in the paper today, I agree with what they said but I think they should take it even farther. When I was in school civics was required to graduate from high school and I feel that it should be brought back to to the high school level, because not every high school student goes on to college. Without knowing how the country works really puts young students at a disadvantage to know how the country was formed and how it works. We need a little better education of the students then they learned from “SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK”.
Businesstucson.com

Letter: Questions, Questions,

Why is it that the party of Roe vs Wade which believes that a woman gets to decide what happens to her body is sacred and she gets to decide what happens to her body and can decide to end life of her child. This same Political Party thinks they...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Letter: Re: COVID spread "uncontrolled" in Tucson schools

If it is reasonable for the CDC to recommend booster shots for the most vulnerable Americans, then it is time for the FDA to fully approve the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines immediately, allowing all children who want to attend school in person to be vaccinated. To expect a young child...
Educationblogforarizona.net

The Lincoln Project Blasts Doug Ducey’s School Incentive Program to Spread COVID

The Lincoln Project Blasts Doug Ducey’s School Incentive Program to Spread COVID. In a short and sweet video, the Lincoln Project condemned Doug Ducey’s school grant programs that encourage families to be unsafe and spread the Coronavirus. Remember the Lincoln Project is staffed by former Republicans disgusted with the direction...
Congress & Courtsarizonadailyindependent.com

Sinema and Kelly: Stand with Workers and Reject the PRO Act

Six years ago I was struggling as a single mom to support myself and my son. I was about to lose my house, but my hectic schedule meant a typical nine-to-five job just didn’t work for me. That all changed when I started driving with Uber. Now, I have the flexibility I need to drop my son off at school, take care of my bills, and grow my own small business.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Letter: Better solutions than desalination?

The August 14 article about a $4.1 billion desalination plant gives helpful pros and cons. I'm struck by how much we'd depend on that lifeline. If it fails -- for instance, the natural gas pipeline next to the proposed water pipeline explodes -- we could have a water emergency in Tucson that might last for years.
Immigrationroselawgroupreporter.com

Ducey, Bowers welcome Afghan refugees to state

Arizona’s Republican governor and House speaker said August 19 they would welcome Afghan refugees into the state, staking out a clear position in a dispute that has been dividing their party. Gov. Doug Ducey and Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, said in a joint statement that the Afghans fleeing the Taliban...
Politicstucson.com

Letter: Ducey should be held legally liable if students are harmed.

If a single student in this state is hospitalized, or worse, dies due to contracting covid from an unmasked fellow student; Governor Ducey should be held criminally liable and sued for all damages. Drunk driving is not a matter of "personal choice" it is a matter of responsibility to protect innocent others. Students deserve and are entitled to a safe learning environment.
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will there be a 4th stimulus check in 2021? Here's the latest

There's plenty of public support for another stimulus payment, especially as many Americans struggle financially and the delta variant surges. However, with the House and Senate occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, a fourth stimulus check isn't making the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Congress & Courtsblogforarizona.net

A Democratic ‘Suicide Squad’ Threatens To Sabotage The Biden Agenda And Fellow Democrats

Nine Democratic House members, a rump “suicide squad” drawn from the House Problem Solvers Caucus – a misnomer, because this group has never solved any problem despite all the attention it receives – is inexplicably threatening the Biden agenda and fellow Democrats. Its members mostly have voted for whatever House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brings to the floor for a vote. So what is their problem now?
Alabama StateNBC News

Trump booed at Alabama rally after telling supporters to get vaccinated

Former President Donald Trump was booed at a rally on Saturday in Alabama after telling supporters they should get vaccinated. "And you know what? I believe totally in your freedoms. I do. You've got to do what you have to do," Trump said. "But, I recommend: take the vaccines. I did it. It's good. Take the vaccines."

Comments / 0

Community Policy