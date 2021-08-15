Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gallatin, TN

Norma Butler Hunter

gallatinnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorma Butler Hunter, affectionately known as “Grandma” in her later years, died on August 13, 2021 after an extended illness at the age of 84 in Gallatin, Tennessee. Norma is survived by her three sons: Kevin (Hollee), Ken (Laura), and Kerry (Michelle); the father of her children (Bobby); her three beloved grandchildren Bronson Butler, Kaelyn Butler, and Kage Butler; and her sister, Linda (Earl) Clark. She is preceded in death by former husband (Hillard); and her parents (Joe and Corinne Harrison).

www.gallatinnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gallatin, TN
City
Clarksville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Gallatin, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Holmes
Person
Jeff Butler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Gallatin High School#Kroger#Acme Boot Company#Pharmacy#Kmart#Nhc Sumner#Familyheritagefh Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC News

Jesse Jackson and wife, Jacqueline, 'responding positively' to Covid-19 treatment

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, are “responding positively” to medical treatment after having been hospitalized with Covid-19, their family said Sunday. Doctors at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago were “carefully monitoring” their conditions because of their ages, said their son Jonathan Jackson. Jesse Jackson is 79, and Jacqueline Jackson is 77.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in midair aboard an evacuation flight that landed Saturday in Germany, U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to Ramstein...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Hill

Supporters at Alabama rally boo Trump after he tells them to get vaccinated

Some members of a crowd gathered in Cullman, Ala., briefly booed former President Trump after he told those at his rally to take the coronavirus vaccine. “You know what? I believe totally in your freedoms. I do. You've got to do what you have to do. But I recommend, take the vaccines. I did it. It’s good. Take the vaccines,” Trump said during his rally on Saturday as a crowd started to boo the former president.

Comments / 0

Community Policy