Prepared for Liftoff – QuickSwap Launches Limit Orders; Attracts New Users
Do you hear the dragon roar? QuickSwap – Polygon’s biggest DEX – is a DeFi beast in the making. In the last month, QuickSwap has announced several big exchange listings for its native utility token $QUICK (with Binance and Coinbase Pro among them), launched a community governance vote, and completed a successful IDO with the partner – PolyStarter. That’s not even to mention QUICK’s historic price surge from a monthly low of $219.80 on July 19th to above $760, where it sits at the time of this writing. And if good news is what’s driving QuickSwap’s adoption, the DEX may soon experience growth that dwarfs its previous expansion phases.bitcoinist.com
