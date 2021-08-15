Cancel
Prepared for Liftoff – QuickSwap Launches Limit Orders; Attracts New Users

By Samuel Wan
bitcoinist.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you hear the dragon roar? QuickSwap – Polygon’s biggest DEX – is a DeFi beast in the making. In the last month, QuickSwap has announced several big exchange listings for its native utility token $QUICK (with Binance and Coinbase Pro among them), launched a community governance vote, and completed a successful IDO with the partner – PolyStarter. That’s not even to mention QUICK’s historic price surge from a monthly low of $219.80 on July 19th to above $760, where it sits at the time of this writing. And if good news is what’s driving QuickSwap’s adoption, the DEX may soon experience growth that dwarfs its previous expansion phases.

bitcoinist.com

