Prepared for Liftoff – QuickSwap Launches Limit Orders; Attracts New Users

Apple lags behind when it comes to its digital assistant competing against Google Assistant. However, the company is doing everything at its disposal to make Siri better in terms of all the aspects where a digital assistant is required. With iOS 14, Apple did enhance Siri but it still lacks what the Google Assistant is capable of. Since Apple wants to change this, it has launched a new invite-only app for iOS called 'Siri Speech Study'. The app will allow the company to improve the digital assistant by several means.