Here's how Badgers wide receiver Devin Chandler could be an under-the-radar playmaker this season
Enthusiasm pours out of Devin Chandler like sweat does during a hot training camp practice at Camp Randall Stadium. Entering his second year at the University of Wisconsin, the wide receiver can see and feel that he's close to delivering on his potential. His speed and acceleration give him the chance to be a deep threat in the Badgers' offense. His agility makes him a weapon as a return man on special teams.
