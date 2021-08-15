ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 review: flexible flagship

Need a new computer and set on finding some touchscreen laptop deals? Touch displays are a sure way to add a lot of versatility to a laptop, whether it’s a more traditional clamshell design or one of the 2-in-1 convertibles that are all the rage nowadays. The market for these has exploded lately, though, and with so many options before you, choosing the right touchscreen laptop (not to mention finding a great bargain) can become a time-consuming process — but we’re here to help.